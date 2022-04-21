From Allu Arjun to Akshay Kumar: Actors Who Said No to Endorsing Tobacco, Liquor and Gutka Products

By Shyamala Tulasi

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun was offered a hefty sum from a tobacco company to endorse their product, but he rejected it. A source close to the actor told the portal, “AA received a hefty sum for a tobacco brand endorsement but he rejected it without a second thought as he personally does not consume it.”



And now, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he was pulling out of the endorsement, and he will never do such promotions in future.

Amitabh Bachchan who was also a celebrity endorser of such brands withdrew from promotions, he said in an interview why he got out of endorsing popular soft drink promotions, and how he suffered after consuming it for a while. He said that he literally had to go through surgery for overconsuming soft drink. Insider says that the reason might be the same to get out of Tobacco endorsements also.

While Ajay Devgn asked the same question in an interview about why he was promoting such brands and he replied that it depends on the personal choice.

While Allu Arjun was quick to reject the offer of featuring in a tobacco advertisement so that his fans are away from addictive substances, Akshay realised it late and got out of it. Still, there are many other stars who promote such products. Some A-listers from Bollywood known for featuring in such ads in the past and present included Ajay Devgan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan