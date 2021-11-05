Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Full HD Movie Leaked On Pagalmovies, Telegram

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi hit the theatres on November 05 and has received a good response from the movie audience. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in March 2020, but it was delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta, Kumud Mishra and others. The storey revolves around Akshay Kumar, a cop who tries to stop a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

Movie buffs who watched the film gave it a good rating and called it a blockbuster for Diwali 2021. However, there is a piece of sad news for the Sooryavanshi team as the movie got released through pirated copies by infamous websites like movierulz, telegram, tamilrockers, and ibomma.

Do not encourage piracy, and we suggest Sakshi Post viewers enjoy the film in theatres or wait for it to be released on OTT platforms. Report to the cyber cell if you come across any pirated copies of Akshay Kumar's Diwali Dhamaka Sooryavanshi.