After Prabhas' Chathrapathi, Jr NTR Movie Goes To Bollywood; Oosaravelli Hindi Remake On Cards

The craze to remake Tollywood movies in Bollywood has increased significantly in the last few years. Especially, stars like Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor are taking Telugu stories to Bollywood and making hits. Producers are also making profits by remaking southern movies. While Salman Khan broke the box office with Hindi remake of hit Telugu films like Ready, Pokiri, and Kick, Shahid left an indelible mark as Kabir Singh with Arjun Reddy and also ready to greet the audience with the remake of Nani film 'Jersey'.

Prabhas, who has made a name for himself as a Pan India star with Baahubali, his blockbuster movie Chhatrapati is now being remade in Hindi. Now in a recent update, it is being said that Jr NTR's Oosaravelli too will be remade into Hindi. Producer S Taurani has decided to remake the film in Bollywood, which was directed by star director Surender Reddy.

Apparently, major changes have been made to the script. The changes are made keeping the Hindi audience in mind. The movie will go to sets in early 2021. Source say that Taurani is ready to remake the action-entertainer Ooseravalli starring Jr NTR and Thamannaah almost ten years after the release of the original. If you sre wondering who will be reprising the role of hero in the movie, your guess is as good as mine.