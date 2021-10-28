World's Top 200 Researchers List Has Four Faculty From University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Twenty University of Hyderabad (UoH) researchers have been included in a database maintained by Stanford University in the United States that rates the top 2% of scientists globally based on their research publications.

According to the institution, four UoH professors are among the world's top 200 researchers, and 20 are among the top 2% of Indian researchers.

MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences (102 rank) in the field of Environmental Sciences, Ashwini Nangia of the School of Chemistry (121) in the field of Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry, CR Rao, whose research area is statistics and probability (184) and Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English (120) in the field of Literary Studies all made the top 200 researchers in the world in their fields.

According to a news release issued by the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday, Prof Pramod K Nayar is the only Indian scholar in the world's top 200 in the discipline of Literary Studies.

The rankings were created using August 2021 data from Stanford University's Jeroen Baas, Kevin Boyack, and John PA Ioannidis, as well as Elsevier and SciTech Strategies.

According to the release, the University of Hyderabad continues to have a prominent representation in the independent study's list of "subject-wise ranking of top two percent scientists from India (all fields)." Two others, who were not employees but were involved in research at the institution, were also included in the prestigious list.

The other UoH researchers in the top 2 per cent were Anunay Samanta (Chemistry), Goverdhan Mehta (Chemistry), Deevi Basavaiah (Chemistry), KD Sen (Chemistry), Mariappan Periasamy (Chemistry), SN Kaul (Physics), Niyaz Ahmed (Microbiology), Ashok Chatterjee (Physics), Agepati S Raghavendra (Plant Sciences), Alok Singh (AI & Image Processing), Soma Venugopal Rao (Optoelectronics & Photonics), Samudranil Pal (Chemistry), Vineet Padmanabhan (AI & Image Processing), M Kalle Arunasree (Medicinal & Biomolecular Chemistry), K Bhanu Sankara Rao (Materials) and Nagender Kumar Suryadevera (Electrical & Engineering Science).