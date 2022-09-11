Work From Home Job Offers From Flipkart

Attention folks who are unemployed and awaiting an opportunity. The E-commerce giant Flipkart has some good news for you. The e-retailer company has released a notification to recruit candidates for the vacant posts. The upside of this job alert is that qualified candidates will be allowed to work from home. Flipkart has invited applications from experienced candidates as well as freshers.

Flipkart will conduct a nationwide recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts. More information regarding the jobs can be obtained from the company's LinkedIn page or on the Flipkart careers site.

The global pandemic has changed the dynamics of workplaces across the world. Not just private companies, government offices also switched to the work-from-home model, albeit temporarily. Following suit, Flipkart has also announced that the new hires will have the option of working from home.

Eligible candidates can apply as Flipkart is recruiting for various roles with a work-from-home model in Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar and other regions. The e-retailer company said in a statement that the recruitment process will begin soon. It said the recruitment process will be conducted in virtual mode.

Flipkart said that their company is always on the lookout for the right people and qualified ones do get noticed. It has made it clear that consumers are their first priority and their products and services will be based on this principle. People's talents can be further improved in the workplace and those with strong leadership qualities can advance in the organization, the company statement added.

According to the company's policy, the representatives will be given better opportunities so they can bring innovation to work. The statement said the employees of the company have to work in such a way that the company can stay competitive and relevant to the market conditions.