Why Should You Learn Russian Language

The benefits of learning a foreign language are growing in leaps and bounds as the world becomes increasingly globalised. And bilingualism or even better a polyglot is perhaps the most useful real world skill ever required rather than just being a nifty party trick. If you are thinking about making an effort to learn a foreign language rather than expecting the world to accommodate your monolingual aspect, you are definitely a rare breed. However, learning a foreign language has its own benefits.

Learning a foreign language is all about learning how to truly communicating and connecting with others – an incredibly significant life skill that can only be nurtured by interacting with people. When you master a foreign language, you can always exercise your new power to be able to comprehend what the other person is saying. It also enhances listening skills and memory, increases analytical abilities, and builds aptitude in problem solving and working with abstract concepts. It has been shown to enhance the study of other subjects.

Most importantly, you are connected – and that’s what it’s all about.

The Russian language is a significant international language which should be learned for the better understanding of international trade relations, science, technology, business. As a language, Russian falls in the category of topmost 10 foreign languages in India, the credits go the historical bond between Russia and India.

There are several institutes including universities in India that offer courses in Russian language. Some of the leading institutes where one can choose to learn Russian include the following:

Henry Harvin Language Academy

The Henry Harvin language academy was founded in order to impart courses in foreign languages to students willing to learn Russian. Getting certified by the foreign language through Henry Harvin, one can ensure to leverage the degree of the foreign language they are learning. Needless to say that there are ample benefits of learning a foreign language.

Department of Finno-Ugrian and Slavonic Studies, University of Delhi

The department of Finno-Ugrian and Slavonic Studies, University of Delhi is yet another good institute that offers courses in Russian language. The faculty offers certificate, diploma courses alongside MA, M.Phil and PhD degrees in Russian language. Admission is based on an entrance exam conducted by the university.

Centre for Russian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU’s) language courses are quite famous that are provided by the separate language departments. These faculties were founded in 1965 and since then, these faculties have been offering courses in various foreign languages including Russian. The centre supports and provides students with all kinds of facilities – research activities for interdisciplinary learning in the domains of Russian language, Russian literature, culture, translation and language studies. The admission process involves an entrance examination. If you are genuinely interested in learning Russian language, JNU is a great choice.

BharatiyaVidyaBhavan

A renowned name in the education domain of India, BharatiyaVidyaBhavan is yet another good institute offering courses in Russian language through their language vertical named Jawahar Lal Academy of Languages. The institute offers intensive courses in Russian language divided into two semesters spanning five months each. If you are looking to pursue an intensive certificate course in Russian language, BharatiyaVidyaBhavan is a god option.

Centre For European and Latin American Studies, JamiaMiliaIslamia University

One of India’s leading universities, JamiaMiliaIslamia also offers courses in the Russian language. The Centre for European and Latin American Studies or CLEAS is one of the best options if you intend to pursue a course on the Russian language. CLEAS offers an advanced diploma in the Russian language when an admission happens through an entrance examination. The course concentrates on language as well as Russian literature and culture.

Learning a foreign language can turn out to be beneficial for any individual. It can not only help you communicate better but also appreciate various cultures and of course, broaden your mindset.

