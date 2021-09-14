Who Secured The Top 3 Ranks In CA Final Exams 2021?
The ICAI CA Toppers for 2021 has been released.
Final CA Foundation Result: Nandini Agrawal received an AIR 1 in the New Course test, and Ruth Dsilva received an AIR 1 in the Old Course exam. The full list may be seen here and at icai.org.
ICAI CA Toppers List 2021: The ICAI released exam results for both the old and new courses on Monday. Nandini Agrawal of Morena, MP (AIR 1), Sakhshi Airan of Indore, MP (AIR 2), and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar of Bengaluru, Karnataka (AIR 3) are the highest scorers in the new course results. Ruth Claire Dsilva of Mangaluru, Karnataka, won the old course examinations.
Girls took the top three spots in both the Old and New Course exams, with a greater pass percentage.
Even in terms of pass percentage, girls have achieved 27.26 per cent, which is higher than the boys' pass percentage of 26.08 per cent. The names of this year's toppers may be seen below.
Students who have not yet checked their ICAI CA Result 2021 can do so by visiting the official website or following the link provided below.
All group categories are represented in the ICAI CA Toppers 2021. Students are separated into two groups for both the Old and New Course exams. In the New Course, 11.97 per cent of students passed the test, but in the Old Course, just 1.57 per cent of students passed.
Toppers' Lists:
New Course Result Toppers
|
Name
|
Rank
|
City
|
Marks
|
NANDINI AGRAWAL
|
AIR 1
|
Morena
|
614/800
|
SAKHSHI AIRAN
|
AIR 2
|
Indore
|
613/800
|
BAGRECHA SAKSHI RAJENDRAKUMAR
|
AIR 3
|
Bengaluru
|
605/800
Old Course Result Toppers
|
Name
|
Rank
|
City
|
Marks
|
RUTH CLAIRE DSILVA
|
AIR 1
|
Mangaluru
|
472/800
|
MALAVIKA R KRISHNAN
|
AIR 2
|
Palakkad
|
446/800