Who Secured The Top 3 Ranks In CA Final Exams 2021?

ICAI CA Toppers List 2021: The ICAI released exam results for both the old and new courses on Monday. Nandini Agrawal of Morena, MP (AIR 1), Sakhshi Airan of Indore, MP (AIR 2), and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar of Bengaluru, Karnataka (AIR 3) are the highest scorers in the new course results. Ruth Claire Dsilva of Mangaluru, Karnataka, won the old course examinations.

Girls took the top three spots in both the Old and New Course exams, with a greater pass percentage.

Even in terms of pass percentage, girls have achieved 27.26 per cent, which is higher than the boys' pass percentage of 26.08 per cent. The names of this year's toppers may be seen below.

Students who have not yet checked their ICAI CA Result 2021 can do so by visiting the official website or following the link provided below.

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results 2021 Released, Check Direct Link

All group categories are represented in the ICAI CA Toppers 2021. Students are separated into two groups for both the Old and New Course exams. In the New Course, 11.97 per cent of students passed the test, but in the Old Course, just 1.57 per cent of students passed.

Toppers' Lists:

New Course Result Toppers

Name Rank City Marks NANDINI AGRAWAL AIR 1 Morena 614/800 SAKHSHI AIRAN AIR 2 Indore 613/800 BAGRECHA SAKSHI RAJENDRAKUMAR AIR 3 Bengaluru 605/800

Old Course Result Toppers