Which Business School is Best For Masters Program?

The Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MIM) has released the rankings of the Best Business schools in India. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) is No.1 on the list.

The institute’s global position has also seen a leap this year—IIMB is at number 31 globally in 2022, up from number 47 in 2021, the institution said in a statement.

“IIMB’s leadership positions in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

The IIMB’s two-year full Post Graduate Programme in Management, leading to an MBA, has topped the FT MIM Ranking in India this year.

The institute has been ranked highest on parameters such as value for money, Women on the Institute’s board, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, and weighted salary in US dollars, the statement further said.

