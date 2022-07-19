Where to Download JEE Main Session 2 Exam Hall Ticket

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release JEE Mains session II admit cards on online. Candidates can download download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in once released on the website.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the home web page once released.

Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin without any mistakes.

JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check your details on the admit card

Download and take a print out of the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022.

