What is ACCA? How to Pursue it?

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Institute was founded in 1904. More than 200,000 members and more than 500,000 students in 180 countries make up the rapidly expanding worldwide accountancy organization known as ACCA. The ACCA professional exams are given as online and offline tests four times a year, in March, June, September, and December. The first four examinations (BT, MA, FA, and LW) are also available as on-demand computer-based exams (CBE), and the remaining exams (PM, TX, FR, AA, and FM) are available for session-based CBEs at ACCA-approved testing locations.

The Big 4 and MNCs employ the majority of Indian individuals having ACCA credentials. Now that Indian employers are aware of ACCA credentials, they are keen to hire them. Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, TATA Communications, Embassy Group, Grant Thornton, etc. are major employers for ACCA in India. Members of CA and ACCA are being offered employment profiles, titles, and compensation packages that are comparable.

Here are some best ACCA training programs that help students to pursue it.

Henry Harvin Finance Academy: India’s leading Ed-Tech company – Henry Harvin provides one of the best ACCA Courses Training. The course from Henry Harvin Finance Academy is intended to assist you in pursuing ACCA. It offers two-way interactive learning sessions with the facility to undergo projects in related fields of Financial Accounting, Audit & Assurance, Strategic Business Reporting, etc.

It also offers internship support to gain practical experience of the learnings and 100% placement support for 1 year post successful completion.

Edupristine: ACCA, CPA, CMA, business accounting & taxation, and finance are two of the subjects that EduPristine specializes in teaching (CFA, FRM, Financial Modeling). EduPristine was founded in 2008 and offers a powerful online platform, a network of classrooms spread throughout India, and also provides self-paced study, online learning, and classroom instruction. 50,000+ students worldwide who are entrusted by Fortune 500 companies.

EduPristine’s practice-oriented methodology is built to offer hands-on training under the supervision of specialists from the field. To help you advance your career, it also offers soft skill training and placement support as part of its career services.

Miles Education: Miles Education is the leading training provider of ACCA in India. It has played a significant role in creating India's CPA & CMA ecosystem. It works with 220+ MNCs (including 80+ Fortune 500 corporations), the Big 4 public accounting firms, and more than 40,000 finance and accounting professionals and students each year.

Zell Education: Zell Education, India's New Age Professional Learning Platform. It provides a variety of finance and accounting courses like ACCA, CFA, CPA, CMA, Diploma in IFRS by ACCA, and advanced short-term courses that will not only give you a deep knowledge base relevant to your business but also strategic planning abilities. It guarantees that you will pass your levels with ease and move up the corporate ladder successfully using a combination of interactive learning methods and ongoing advice from our knowledgeable instructors.

Vg Learning Destination: VG Learning Destination a Leading CA coaching Institute of In October, 2010 VG Learning Destination has expanded its services by having launched its Virtual classes. VGLD has progressed by way of its Quality Education, Training and Coaching students for CA. VG Learning has a great reach across the entire country.