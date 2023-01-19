Wabtec Exceed’ College Campus Challenge Winners

BANGALORE — Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today the winners of the company’s 2022-23 Exceed Campus Challenge in India. The students presented original solutions they had devised for a range of technical challenges facing the rail industry and the most innovative among them were chosen as winners.

“The Exceed Campus Challenge is the ideal forum for cultivating tomorrow’s thinkers and doers,” said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and Regional Leader for Wabtec Corporation in India. “This year’s winners demonstrated the innovative spirit, dedication and passion necessary to be successful in the rail industry.”

The winning teams were:

Team Pastra from PES University, Bangalore who presented on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Safety in Industrial Sites’ were judged as the winners of the Exceed Campus Challenge. The 3-member team had Achal Shetty, Alokpunj Bagrodia and Mohit Venkatesh representing their college. The first runner up team, Team Psiphi, was the all women team from MKSSS Cummins College of Engineering, Pune who presented on ‘Onboard Bogie Condition Monitoring System’. The 4-member team was represented by Oorja Patil, Shruti Pawar, Swarali Savale and Vaishnavi Sutrave. The second runner up team, Team Quadsquad, was from PSG Tech, Coimbatore who presented on ‘Vision Enhancement solution for Loco Pilot during Fog, Rain and Curves’. The 4-member team had Hari Prakash R, Harita J, Bhavani K and Karan Jerolin representing their college.

These winners were among 149 teams with more than 500 students from 36 colleges across India participating in the challenge. Of the 149 teams, eight qualified for a final round and presented projects to the leadership at Wabtec India Technology and Engineering Centre in Bangalore. The top finalist won a total cash price of Rs.2.25 lakh.

“Our campus outreach program has been growing over the past couple of years,” said Anup Kumar Pal, Director of Human Resources for Wabtec Corporation India. “The Exceed Campus Challenge presents a unique opportunity for prospective employees to gain insight into the rail industry. It also provides exposure to our culture, labs and resources.”

Wabtec started seeking applications for the challenge in August 2022. The challenge was open from first year of Bachelor to final year of Ph.D. students. The challenge addressed topics such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, condition monitoring, vision enhancement, hydrogen-powered locomotive, and braking performance.