Wabtec and Foundation For Excellence Expands Scholarship Program in India

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expanding its collaboration with Foundation for Excellence (FFE) to provide 240 economically challenged and academically bright students with Engineering Education Scholarships. The program “Accelerating Careers” builds upon the success of a previous partnership involving students in need studying at more than 100 colleges across India.

“Success in business starts with people and cultivating the next generation of thinkers, doers, and innovators,” said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and Region Leader, Wabtec India. “This partnership provides bright, economically challenged students the financial support to reach their full potential and position themselves for successful careers.”

This initiative falls under Wabtec’s Caring for our Communities program, which is committed to making a meaningful, sustainable impact in the communities where employees live and work. In addition to the scholarships, the program will provide students opportunities to learn, develop and grow through internship programs, projects, Corporate Social Responsibility activities and facility tours. “The transportation industry is vast and innovating rapidly. This program allows FFE scholars to get hands-on experience and contribute to the industry on projects that matter,” added Sudha Kidao, Managing Trustee, Foundation For Excellence India Trust.

“Wabtec, through the Caring for Communities program, has been working with various partners near our factory locations and in states we operate for several years,” said Narayan “This program has successfully contributed to the professional development of students from 21 states at engineering colleges across India for over three years.”

Students in need can apply for the scholarship by visiting the website - https://ffe.org/ffe-wabtec-scholarship-program/