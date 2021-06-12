VITEEE 2021 Result Declared: Check Here

The VITEEE 2021 results have been released by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at the website. The results of the remote proctor test, which took place on May 28, 29, and 31, as well as June 10, 2021, have been released. The VITEEE results were released in the form of a rank card, on which the applicants' scores were listed. The course and campus choice submission procedure has also begun.

The VITEEE 2021 result has only been released online, and here are ways to check it:

Step 1: Go to the official website and look for the result link.

Step 2: On the next prompt, enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 3: After that, press the login button.

Step 4: Review the dashboard for the results.

Candidates who do not want to wait for JEE Main 2021 and want to apply for VITEEE admission should keep their results handy. The VITEEE 2021 result is a significant document that must be shown during counselling and final admission. As a result, applicants must correctly download and save them.

VIT has begun the counselling procedure in conjunction with the announcement of the results. VITEEE counselling is also done via the internet. VIT University has established a single-window admission process for VIT Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal. After checking their results, applicants must read the counselling guidelines and then select their desired course and campus.

Seat allotment is done based on the selections made by the candidates, seats in a course, and exam rank. The score on the test was used to calculate the rank on the VITEEE. The scores are based on the marking methodology, which assigns a plus one for the right answer and a minus one for an erroneous one. The bigger the number of right answers, the better the score and the higher the exam rank will be.

This year, VIT has barred students who attempted to cheat by providing screenshots to social media groups, referring to books during the exam, allowing any other person to be present in the test room and cheating through audio or any other technological medium, among other things. Students who took part in such activities did not pass the exam.