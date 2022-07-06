Visit Portugal releases first online E-learning module for Indian travel trade

In order to help trade partners to better understand the country, Visit Portugal has introduced the comprehensive new e-learning course "Portugal Expert E-learning program." This course will help agents to understand the country in detail. The training is split into multiple modules to offer in-depth knowledge on everything a travel agent would need to market the destination. The modules cover all aspects of the destination, from its culture to its seven distinct regions, along with the specialized modules such as shopping, gastronomy and accommodation.

In addition, the training covers the specifics and advantages of MICE and weddings in Portugal.

After successfully completing the programme, the agents will be certified as destination experts, and the first few agents will also be qualified for exciting rewards from Visit Portugal. Also, the certified agent will be eligible to be the part of the Expert club, where they will receive news and updates on the location directly from the tourism board.

To make it more interesting, the Portugal Expert Module has a lot of interactive features, like voice notes, downloadable resource etc. The course's itinerary builder, which allows agents to apply their knowledge to create useful itineraries for their clients and even save them for later use, is its strongest feature. The trade partners can use their expertise & ideas to plan unlimited itineraries of various types & days.

Director of Visit Portugal in India, Ms. Claudia Matias, explains, "Our goal has always been to provide the trade community tools which will assist and increase knowledge about Portugal. This interactive and engaging course will showcase Portugal uniqueness, and why it’s a perfect holiday destination for the Indian traveller. It is inspiring and with this programme, the agent will actually be able to learn about our lovely country while also working on and saving itineraries for their clients. This course has been exclusively devised by Visit Portugal specifically to the Indian trade partners and we are looking forward to have Certified Destination Experts”.

The course is free for all the trade partners & can be accessed from any location or device. Agents can sign up on E-learning link to start the process of becoming a Certified Visit Portugal Travel Expert.