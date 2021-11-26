Virtusa Enables 2500+Students Across 58 Colleges To Be Industry Ready

Chennai: Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, held its seventh annual Engineering Academia Connect program, "HeadStart 2021," in Chennai. This year’s HeadStart event attracted more than 200+ educators from 100universities who discussed the current industry requirements around re-skilling and training, highlighted opportunities and challenges to equip students to be industry-ready. Ashish Vidyarthi, noted Actor, Scriptwriter, Director, and Inspirational Speaker delivered the keynote address speaking on ‘How to find your potential’

The Panel discussion on "Preparing for the Future of Work post Covid-19 Crisis" will see Ram Meenakshi – Chief Technology Officer, Venkatesh DK – Sr Vice President, Virtusa (HLS), Dr AV Patil – Principal DY Patil institute, Mr Raman Batra - Executive Vice President Noida Institute of Engg & Tech and Ms Purnima Venkat, Professor TA Pai Management Institute deliberate on the future of the workplace and key talent trends, addressing over 5000 students in addition to Virtusa employees.

Lighting the lamp as he welcomed the participants, Sundar Narayanan, Chief People Officer, Virtusa, said, "We recognise that as companies lay increased focus on balancing innovation and controlling costs, a continuous process of upskilling the employees is of utmost importance and a pressing need. Keeping this in mind, Virtusa instituted hands-on exposure and training for the students on these technologies under the Graduate Talent Program and organised CoEs (Centres of Excellence) at leading engineering colleges through our Campus Connect programme called HeadStart."

A panel discussion at the event had Dr AV Patil, Principal, DY Patil Institute, Mr Raman Batra, EVP, Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology and Purnima Venkat, Professor, TA Pai Management Institute along with Virtusa senior management discuss and debate their expectations on the future skills and qualities the next generation of the corporate workforce, especially in the post covid era will need to be competitive in this ever-changing corporate world.

"In today’s dynamic industry environment students must be equipped with extensive knowledge about the new technologies which are gradually changing the way IT industry is functioning leading to an industry ready, skilled workforce. Virtusa’s technical competencies with leading universities across India and our CoE (Centers of Excellence) programme is helping us hire top talent and prepare them to succeed. This focus on talent will lead to an overall improvement in the team member experience" added Ram Meenakshi, Chief Technology Officer, Virtusa.