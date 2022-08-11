Vijayawada : Aakash Byju’s is conducting the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) in November this year. The online educational technology company is planning to provide free coaching for JEE and NEET exams to nearly 2,000 underprivileged boys and girls across the country, G Sanjay Gandhi, company’s deputy director said.

The poster of ANTHE-2022 was unveiled at a hotel in Vijayawada on Thursday. Area Business Head Ravikiran Erula and Branch Manager G Gopinath were among those who unveiled the talent search exam poster.

Sanjay Gandhi told reporters that we are taking up the ANTHE-2022 initiative in addition to the scholarships being offered as part of the Education for All programme. The screening test for free training is scheduled to be held both offline and online from November 5 to 13, Gandhi said adding, one hour online exam will be conducted at any time between 10 am to 7 pm on the selected dates.

According to Byju’s the offline exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at 285 centres across the country. The exam will be of 90 marks and will have 35 multiple-choice questions.

