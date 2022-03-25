Video of Tamil Nadu Girls Drinking Beer in School Bus Viral

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, a video of school students consuming alcohol on a moving bus has gone viral.

One of the students is said to have captured the video that was shared on social media. It depicts a group of young women and men opening and drinking a bottle of beer. All of the students are thought to be from a Chengalpattu government school.

It was initially assumed to be old footage, but it was subsequently discovered that the event occurred on Tuesday.

The students were on the bus from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur, dressed in their school uniforms. According to a district education official, officials have made note of the incident, and police are investigating.

Following the conclusion of the inquiry, appropriate action will be taken.