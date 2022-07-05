VFS Global wins Golden Peacock National Training Award for 3rd time

VFS Global has won the Golden Peacock National Training Award for 2022 in recognition of the organisation’s exemplary learning and development practices, particularly during the pandemic. The world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, had also won the award in 2017 and 2020.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence globally. In 2022, more than 260 corporates contested across four award categories - Innovation, Business Excellence, Quality Management and Learning & Development.

“We are honoured and proud to have won this award for the third time since 2017. While VFS Global has consistently invested in nurturing future leaders, the recognition this year is particularly gratifying. It demonstrates the agility and visionary thinking of our learning and development team in curating a training curriculum for a global workforce in the midst of the pandemic” said Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer, VFS Global.

Also Read: Greenko, IIT-Hyderabad Sign MoU To Set Up School For Sustainable Science & Technology

During the pandemic, 215 training courses were offered virtually through our ‘Learn From Home Programme’ in 2020, registering a staggering 111,000+ participant logins.

More than 43,000 enrolments for e-learning courses and 8,370 participant logins for webinars were recorded in 2021 for our InstaLearn programmes. More than 80% of the global workforce attended at least one training programme in 2021clocking 2.9 average person-days of training.