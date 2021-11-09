VFS Global Signs On As Trade And Marketing Agency For Visitportugal In India

VFS Global has been nominated as the new Trade and Marketing Agency for Turismo de Portugal, the official Tourism Board for Portugal, and is responsible for building destination awareness in the market, attracting more visitor footfall from India, and positioning Portugal as the leading destination for travellers across segments.

In its role, VFS Global will help establish a bigger media outreach for Turismo de Portugal, providing them with the latest updates about the destination, and keeping the travel trade up to date on the most recent and relevant information on places, products, and experiences. Additionally, there will be a focus on building corporate and airline partnerships to establish Portugal as a preferred destination in the Indian market.

"Since the opening of our Turismo de Portugal office in 2020, based in New Delhi, our aim is to work with the entire Indian market. This is a very strong commitment, and we have selected VFS Global as our local travel trade and PR agency to help us with this thrilling and huge task, with two major objectives. The first one is to increase awareness about Portugal as a tourist destination, and the second one, of course, is to increase partnerships with different tour operators and travel agencies to increase their knowledge and expertise about Portugal and to create the best conditions for these potential partners to bring more business here from India," said Claudia Matias, Director - India, Turismo de Portugal.

"Portugal is the ideal destination for Indian travellers across segments and budgets, with an array of offerings from traditional tourist activities such as night life and nature to bespoke experiences including destination weddings and large family getaways. From sandy beaches to lush vineyards, this Southern European country has a range of activities, attractions, and experiences for free and independent travellers (FITs), as well as well-travelled and first-time Indian tourists. We look forward to promoting the wonders of Portugal to customers through our partners and media here in India," said Arzan Khambatta, Head – Tourism Services, VFS Global.

Travellers can lose themselves in the history of heritage sites such as the Monastery of Alcobaça & Batalha and the Convent of the Order of Christ in Tomar; indulge in experiences like the Douro River Cruise and explore Porto, an ancient city, whose historic centre has been classified as World Heritage; get the adrenaline flowing with equestrian and water sports, feel one with nature on the many hiking and cycling trails; stargazing nights; whale and dolphin watching excursions, and visits to Geopark Serra da Estrela and Berlenga Biosphere reserve, host MICE activities and groups in the many state-of-the-art, luxurious venues available, and so much more. Portugal is also an encounter with spirituality. The Portuguese Road to Santiago and the Paths of Fátima are increasingly sought out by those who like walking with a purpose, focusing on knowledge, nature and culture. Portugal has something for everyone, and for foodies, the mastery of talented chefs has also raised Portuguese cooking to the heights of the best cuisines in the world.

One of the things that tourists notice most when they visit Portugal, is the hospitality and friendliness of the Portuguese, who are always ready to help if they are stopped on the street and asked for information. Perhaps it is the sun that gives us a good disposition to welcome anyone, wherever they’re from. Portugal has 7 regions, which means that it has a lot to visit and discover. #YouCantSkipPortugal.

In its continuous endeavour to offer a holistic solution to its client governments, VFS Global has set up a full-fledged 360* Tourism Services function within the organisation. There have been numerous projects where VFS Global has worked with various tourism boards and embassies across the world to promote the respective destinations. Currently, VFS Global has a presence across 140+ countries and has been associated with 12 tourism boards globally, providing them with a wide range of sales and marketing solutions.