Vacancies at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning SSSIHL Puttaparthi, Apply Now

Sri Sathya Sai Institute Of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Puttaparthi, India Has A Few Vacancies

Assistant Manager (Accounts)

The Asst. Manager – Accounts is in charge of the management of salary disbursement, the maintenance of all accounts, including those related to the University's research project grants and related Management Information Systems (MIS), the recording of revenue and capital expenditures of the University, and grants received from various government and other organizations.

Assistant Manager (Administration)

The Asst. Manager (Administration) will perform a broad range of professional-level duties to help coordinate the administrative and operational activities of the Office of the Registrar.

Stenographer (Administration)

The Administration Stenographer will work with the Registrar's office to ensure transcription accuracy, keep track of assigned work, update files, and perform clerical duties. He is required to be proficient in basic computing skills.

Finance Officer

The Finance Officer will be responsible for the budgeting and financial accounting of the University.

Click the link to apply: link