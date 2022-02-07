UPSC: Vacancies up in Civil Services Exam

The number of openings to be filled has increased this year in the difference between those two years, which will be beneficial for candidates taking the Civil Services Examination. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has just published a notification for the Civil Services Examination 2022, which contains 861 vacancies. In 2021, there were 712 openings announced, compared to 796 in 2020.

The present notification has been issued for 19 services. This year, 34 openings in the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category are among the total vacancies to be filled. However, after receiving the actual number of openings from cadre controlling authorities, the final number of vacancies may change. The examination will be held in three parts, as it is every year: preliminary, main, and personality tests. On June 5, the preliminary examination will be held at 77 locations throughout the country, including Hyderabad and Warangal. The UPSC is expected to release the preliminary exam results in the first week of July.

There will be negative marks for the wrong answers in the objective-type question papers. The UPSC said that center allotment will be done on a "first-apply-first-allot" basis and that once a particular capacity is attained, it will be locked. Applicants who are unable to obtain a center of their choice due to the ceiling would be required to select a center from the remaining ones, the statement said, which recommended aspirants to apply early in order to obtain a center of their choice. Candidates may apply online until February 22, 6 p.m. Three weeks before the examination, eligible applicants will be issued an e-admit card.

"In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of applicants. Every aspirant's chances of success improve with a 20% increase in the number of available positions. The majority of openings are also predicted in the elite services, such as the IAS and IPS. Clearing the Preliminary has been the most difficult challenge in recent years, and a larger number of applicants are likely to be shortlisted for the Main this year," stated Gopalakrishna V, Director, Brain Tree, Hyderabad.