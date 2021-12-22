UPSC Toppers' Success Stories

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest tests in the country, and the UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. In most cases, candidates must study for many years to pass this test. At the same time, several applicants have not only passed the UPSC exam on their first try but have also achieved the rank of a topper. You can learn about India's five youngest IAS officials in this article.

1. Ananya Singh: Ananya Singh, a 22-year-old Prayagraj native, has set an example for everyone by passing the UPSC test on her first attempt. Ananya claims that she planned her preparation for civil service. As a consequence, she was selected on her very first try and received the 51st overall rank in India. In the year 2019, Ananya Singh took the UPSC exam.

2. Tina Dabi (IAS Teena Dabi) – Tina Dabi's name is also among the young people who have passed UPSC at the youngest age. Tina is frequently in the news. Tina Dabi was the UPSC's All India Topper in 2015. After two years of training, she graduated at the age of 20 and became an IAS. Tina stated after receiving the results that she had a habit of reading newspapers since she was a youngster, which helped her in the exams.

3. Amrutesh Aurangabadkar (IAS Amrutesh Aurangabadkar) – Amrutesh Aurangabadkar, who hails from Pune, Maharashtra, is also among the country's youngest IAS officers. In 2011, he took the UPSC exam for the first time and received a 10th-place rank.

4. Roman Saini: Roman Saini, a native of Rajasthan's Jaipur, has been named the country's youngest IAS official. At the age of 22, he sat the UPSC test in 2013 and placed 18th. Roman Saini chose to train students preparing for civil service exams and quit his job as an IAS officer to start Unacademy coaching.

5. Swati Meena (IAS Swati Meena) – Swati Meena Vask, born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, passed the UPSC exam in 2007 with a 260 rank. Swati Meena, who was chosen for the Madhya Pradesh cadre, quickly established herself as a brave and commanding officer. Her mother owns a gas station, and when she was in eighth grade, she dreamed of becoming an officer like her aunt.