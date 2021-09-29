UPSC Releases Marks Scored By Candidates Who Cleared CSE, Check How Much Topper Shubham Got

UPSC Releases Marks: The UPSC has announced the results of the Civil Services Exam 2020. Shubham Kumar came up on top with a total score of 1054. He scored 878 on the written exam and 176 on the personality test. Jagrati Awasthi, who came in second place, scored 193 in the personality test and 859 in the written exam. Ankita Jain, Yash Jaluka, and Mamta Yadav each received 1051, 1046, and 1042 scores respectively.

Here's a direct link to the UPSC result ranks PDF.