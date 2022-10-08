UPSC Mobile App Every Aspirant Must Download Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently launched a mobile app, where students can track all the details about their examination like their preliminary exam and mains dates.

The mobile application is available on Google Play Store for download.

“Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android app on Google play store for accessing all the examination and recruitment related information through mobile,” an official note stated.

It further added that an applicant would not be allowed to fill out application forms using a mobile. The UPSC conducts many examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, for central government jobs.