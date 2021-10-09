UPSC EPFO Results 2021 Released, Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission released the written test results for the jobs of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO, on Friday, October 8. The EPFO written test was held on September 5, 2021, by the UPSC.

Candidates who took the UPSC EPFO test in 2021 can see their results on the UPSC's official website.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment, is holding a recruitment drive to fill 421 openings for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer.

Direct link to check UPSC EPFO written Test Results 2021

How to Download UPSC EPFO Results 2021

Visit UPSC's official webpage at this link.

Results for UPSC Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer may be found by clicking on the link.

On the screen, a new page will appear.

Examine your outcomes.

For the interview, a total of 1,337 individuals were shortlisted. Shortlisted candidates must complete and submit the detailed application form (DAF), otherwise, their application will be rejected. DAF will be accessible through this link.

Note: For the most up-to-date information, candidates should visit the UPSC website regularly. After the recruiting procedure is completed, the marks of unsuccessful candidates will be posted on the UPSC website.