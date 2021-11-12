UPSC Civil Services Exam: Here’s Subject-Wise Book List For Preparation

UPSC Civil Services Exam: The Civil Services test is held every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to hire Group A and B officials in the central government. Every year, over 10 lakh people apply for 700-800 job openings, with a success rate of only 0.075 per cent.

To pass this test, a candidate should not only have a solid study strategy but also a thorough book list to aid them in selecting the best books from a pool of books available both online and offline. To assist applicants, we've compiled a subject-by-subject literature list that has been repeatedly suggested by UPSC toppers.

UPSC CSE Booklist: Geography

Candidates should concentrate on clarifying their fundamental knowledge of physical geography, political geology, and other geological facts in this area. The NCERTs are the best source for brushing up on the fundamentals. Toppers have often emphasised the value of NCERTs, and we agree.

For geography, study NCERT textbooks for grades 6 through 12, as well as a globe atlas. Maps aid in the retention of information for a longer period of time. GC Leong's 'Certificate in Physical and Human Geography' is another excellent book for advanced geography.

UPSC CSE Booklist – History And Indian Heritage

History is a broad subject that includes ancient, mediaeval, and contemporary history, as well as post-independence India. Another important aspect of the history curriculum is Indian heritage and culture.

Ancient India by R. S. Sharma (Old NCERT) covers the ancient history syllabus, and many questions in the prelims test were taken directly from this book. Satish Chandra's History of Medieval India (Old NCERT) covers a wide range of issues in Indian history throughout the Middle Ages.

'A Brief History of Modern India,' by Spectrum, and 'A New Look at Modern Indian History,' by BL Grover, both address modern historical themes in an easy-to-understand way. For information on Indian heritage and culture, the candidate should read Spectrum's book "Facets of Indian Culture" as well as the website of the "Centre for Cultural Resources and Training."

UPSC CSE Booklist: Indian Polity

Known among UPSC hopefuls as the "Bible of Indian Polity," Laxmikant's "Indian Polity" is one of the most important publications for understanding the country's political system. Other publications to consider are D. D. Basu's 'An Introduction to the Constitution of India' and P. M. Bakshi's 'The Constitution of India.'

UPSC CSE Booklist: Economics

Class 9 to 12 NCERTs are the greatest resource for UPSC aspirants to acquire the basic ideas and terminology of economics. Apart from these, Ramesh Singh's 'Indian Economy' and the Economic Survey are also suggested. Nevertheless, all of these books are broad, and applicants must use a selective study strategy under the UPSC CSE syllabus.

UPSC CSE Booklist: Environment And Ecology

The number of inquiries requested from this section has risen dramatically over time. As a result, candidates should focus on their preparation. Environmental Studies for Undergraduate Courses by Erach Bharucha and the study materials given by NIOS have suggested books for this part.

Aspirants should also keep an eye on the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Government of India's, and the United Nations' UNFCCC's development programmes.

UPSC CSE Booklist: Science And Technology

Aside from the general scientific curriculum, no specific texts are recommended for this section's preparation. Candidates should pay special attention to current events on the UPSC's science and technology syllabus and keep an eye on the ISRO and DRDO websites for updates.

Because current events make up a large portion of the UPSC Civil Services question test, aspirants should keep up with current events in addition to the static syllabus.