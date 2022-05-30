UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 Results Declared: Check Here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Results 2021 today. The UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021, also known as the CSE Final Result, may now be seen on the official website. Candidates who attended the UPSC CSE interview can read the list of candidates who were chosen on the official UPSC website. Below is a link to the UPSC Result PDF.

The list of UPSC Toppers 2021 was also revealed along with the UPSC Results 2021. Shruti Sharma has earned the top place and is the IAS topper for the year 2021. This year is the first time that all four of the top spots have gone to women. Shubham Kumar of Bihar received an AIR 1 in the UPSC 2020 results, making him the UPSC topper. Candidates' UPSC mark sheets will be available soon on the official UPSC website.

Yashwant Kumar Reddy ranks in 15th place. Poosapati Sahitya is ranked 24th. Sneha 136 Rank Arugula Kamaleshwar Rao is in 297th place. Ravikumar is currently ranked 38th.

Based on their performance in the mains and the personality exam, a total of 685 individuals have been recommended for appointment. 180 IAS vacancies, 37 IFS vacancies, 200 IPS vacancies, 242 Central Services Group A vacancies, and 90 Group B vacancies were reported. In addition to the recommendation, the result pdf below includes each applicant's roll number.

This evening, UPSC announced the results for the year 2021. A total of 721 vacancies have been announced for UPSC Civil Services 2021. The list of candidates who have been chosen is now accessible. If necessary, UPSC may issue a reserve list later.

The Final UPSC Result 2021 is based on the UPSC Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds. Certain applicants were shortlisted at each round. The interview phase was held this time for around 1800 individuals.

How to Check UPSC 2021 Result

Candidates should go to upsc.gov.in, the Union Public Service Commission's official website.

To access the result, go to the homepage and click on the link that says "Final Result-Civil Services Examination 2021." PDF

The PDF file would open on a new page.

You can discover your name in the list of UPSC chosen candidates by scrolling through it.

If necessary, you may also download the PDF.

