UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Results Declared

New Delhi: Today, May 30, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final results for the UPSC Civil Services test 2021. The official website—upsc.gov.in—is where candidates may verify their results.s

In today's final results, Shruti Sharma was ranked first all over India. This year's top three spots were all won by female candidates. Shruti is a graduate of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and she has been studying at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

Also Read: You Can Learn AI, ML, Cloud Computing, and Big Data Analytics in TS Inter Vocational Courses

The preliminary test for the UPSC CSE was held on October 10, 2021, and the results were declared on October 29. The main test was held from January 7 to 16, 2022, with the results announced on March 17, 2022. The final stage of the examination, which began on April 5 and ended on May 26, was the interview.

UPSC Civil Service Final Results 2021: See who made the cut this year.

AIR-Name of Candidate

1 Shruti Sharma

2 Ankita Agarwal

3 Gamini Singla

4 Aishwarya Verma

5 Utkarsh Dwivedi

6 Yaksh Chaudhary

7 Samyak S Jain

8 Ishita Rathi

9 Preetam Kumar

10 Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

In 2020, 761 individuals passed the UPSC CSE final test, 545 of whom were male and 216 of whom were female. Shubham Kumar took first place in the exam, followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain in that order.