UPSC CAPF 2022 Admit Card Is Out, Check Link To Download Admit Card

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) admit cards. Applicants can download their UPSC CAPF 2022 admit cards from the official website of UPSC.

UPSC will conduct the CAPF (Assistant Commandant) on August 7, 2022. The exam consists of two papers, the first paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps To Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' session, click on the link that reads, 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2022, e-admit card'.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'CLICK HERE' link.

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 7: Your UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.