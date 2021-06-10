UPSC 2020 Interview Date For Civil Services Exam Confirmed

NEW DELHI: According to an official announcement, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to conduct interviews for the 2020 Civil Services batch on August 2, which were earlier postponed owing to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination in three phases each year: preliminary, main, and personality test (interview) to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

It has postponed interviews for the coveted examination in April of this year owing to an upsurge in coronavirus infections.

"After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021," according to the statement issued by the UPSC.

The Commission's websites, www.upsc.gov.in, and www.upsconline.in, will soon provide downloadable e-summon letters for the candidates' personality tests (interviews).

"No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will be entertained," the Commission said.

The UPSC announced the results of the civil services (main) examination 2020 on March 23 this year, and the Commission decided to conduct the personality tests (interviews) on April 26.

"However, due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) countrywide, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission deferred the personality test of the civil services examination 2020, which were scheduled to commence with effect from 26.04.2020," the statement said.