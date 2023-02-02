Hyderabad: Asia’s largest higher Edtech company upGrad has reported a significant milestone in Telangana where a Hyderabad-based learner secured the highest CTC hike of 233% during CY2022 within the Tech domain.

Based on the global higher Edtech company’s internal Data arm, upGrad closed the last calendar year with over 130+ career transitions in the region alone. Most transitions happened within the MBA domain followed by Data Science, Machine Learning, and Tech. The Data cut also highlights that more than 50% of learners who have received career transitions have had a year or less of working experience. This further reinstates the growing demand for online and skill-based learning amongst freshers who are more agile and can address the evolving demands of recruiters.

AISHE’s recent report highlights that as per 2011 population projections for the 18-23 years age group, GER has increased to 27.3 from 25.6 in 2019-20.

Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar Co-founder & MD, upGrad said, “Telangana is one of our focus regions as in the last few quarters we have seen strong intent for online higher education coming out of it. We have relooked at our strategies to understand the market and job trends better and accordingly, reverse-engineered our curriculum for maximum career benefits. We have also expanded our offline footprints in the form of our offices and offline experience centres to connect with our key stakeholders. Arming our learners with desired career outcomes has remained our biggest strength and we will continue to serve Telangana with the most industry-ready content and services to outperform ourselves year-on-year.”

“Telangana has an overall positive hiring outlook and has been a driving force in generating employment opportunities across multiple domains. With the growing demand for skilled talent, we have seen significant growth in our overall placements. Companies with aggressive hiring outlook and openness to invest in future-ready skills have helped us strike a balance with enthusiastic learners committed to lifelong learning from the state”, concluded Husain Tinwala, Co-Founder & Head of Placements at upGrad Rekrut.

