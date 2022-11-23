upGrad appoints Anuj Vishwakarma to lead its Online Higher-Ed Program vertical

Bangalore: upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech Company announced the appointment of Anuj Vishwakarma as the President - Online Higher-Ed Programs.

In his new role, Anuj will be responsible for building the Online Higher-Ed vertical for creating a long-term strategic moat and also implement growth best practices for scaling the business.

Anuj is a seasoned growth leader with over 10+ years of rich experience building high-growth consumer businesses in the fintech, online retail, and offline retail sectors. Prior to upGrad he has driven growth for leading consumer internet players like Myntra, Paytm and Ola. He has led high-profile assignments at Ola as Revenue & Growth Head and at Paytm as Growth Head for Travel Business.

Welcoming Anuj, Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder, and MD of upGrad commented, "We operate in a golden era where the demand for online higher education will continue to propel and therefore, we need a solution-focused leader who comes with strong hands-on skills. Anuj, for his domain inclination, is best suited to perform in-depth market research and consumer insights to spearhead our vertical growth. His efforts will further solidify our core business while also enhancing our domestic LifeLongLearning suite.”

"I am humbled to be a part of this dynamic leadership team who knows no limits. upGrad’s vision is synergistic and I look forward to utilizing my domain expertise for building a stronger business foundation for driving career outcomes of our potential learners. This will help me contribute towards strengthening the brand's reputation across a wider audience,” concluded Anuj.

An MBA degree holder from IIM Bangalore and a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal, alumnus, Anuj has a constant hunger for growth and has a track record of building large businesses through sustainable growth strategies. He will operate from upGrad’s Bengaluru office and will also collaborate with the multiple teams across upGrad divisions to scale their program vertical.