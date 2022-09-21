University of South Australia Extends Bachelor of Digital Business Degree to Indian Students

New Delhi: The University of South Australia (UniSA) has partnered with Accenture in Australia to design a new Bachelor of Digital Business undergraduate program. This three-year program aims to equip students in India with the necessary knowledge and applied skills to meet future global business needs for the digital economy.

The core focus of the degree will be to provide relevant, industry-led experience to students. The program curriculum has been developed by the University in collaboration with Accenture to offer relevant, industry-led pedagogy and experience to students. The course blends contemporary business subjects such as Economics, Accounting, Law, and Marketing, with expertise in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity and Cloud platforms. The aim is to produce future business leaders who can unlock the potential of digital technologies to deliver sustainable business value.

A contingent from UniSA is currently visiting India to promote the degree to potential students who are interested in international study opportunities. Speaking about the collaboration, UniSA Vice Chancellor and President, Professor David Lloyd said, “Our collaboration with Accenture has given us valuable insights into the emerging skills needed by businesses around the world and we have shaped the content of the Digital Business degree with this in mind. The digital economy needs a unique skill set that combines technology and business, and we need to start building the leaders of tomorrow, today.”

Emphasising students’ access to real-world experience from day one of their studies, Professor Lloyd added, “The program is informed by best practice and insight from one of the world’s leading professional services companies, and students will gain invaluable skills, not just by studying with the best, but learning from the best as well. The program also includes industry networking and internship opportunities, plus scholarships for top-performing first-year international students.”

The degree is currently offered online and will be open to domestic and international students for on-campus coursework in Adelaide beginning in February 2023.