Universal Business School Launches MS In Business Analytics With University of Dallas, USA

The Universal Business School, a premier institute of management studies at the graduate and undergraduate level, based in Karjat Mumbai has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the University of Dallas, USA, in a move that will offer its students a first of its kind AACSB Accredited Master’s degree in Business Analytics (STEM Degree) recognised in both India and USA.

The program will give students an opportunity to master business analytics skills and gain hands-on exposure to a wide range of tech, tools, and software such as Tableau, Jupyter, Python, Advance Business Analytics, SQL, Database, Big Data, and the business acumen to communicate results to key shareholders through visual analytics. It will be offered at the Universal Business School campus as a full-time residential program of 8 months duration or hybrid program (Online + 6 Campus Visit) leading to a pathway to an MS in Business Analytics at the University of Dallas, USA (one year). For those full-time students who do not wish to pursue MS, they will have an exit option after 8 months and get a 4-month internship from UBS and be awarded PGP by UBS in Data Science & Business Analytics

“The idea is to bring international best practices to Indian students who will get an opportunity to learn from the brightest American minds with expertise in the high in-demand field of Business Analytics. They will get an American STEM degree that will prepare them to hone influence strategy, processes, and decision making by exploring relationships through data analysis,” says Mr. Tarun Anand, Chairman, and Founder, Universal Business School.

Mr. Anand adds that including science, technology, engineering, and math i.e STEM into management education is imperative for students aspiring for the best job placements. “Analytics and digital technologies are deeply embedded in the way the world does business. Also, adaptability, the ability to reflect, learn, and collaborate across silos is becoming increasingly critical and this requires tech and soft skills that we have included in the course curriculum.”

“This collaboration with UBS is very unique. Students will be able to transfer some of the courses from UBS and expedite their graduation journey while at UD and still avail the benefits of the STEM degree from a well-recognized program,” says Dr. Herb Remidez, Associate Professor, University of Dallas.

The program is suitable for those with an analytical aptitude and would like to make a career in analytics and also for working professionals who wish to acquire and develop advanced quantitative skills.

The University of Dallas is at the leading edge of hands-on experiential learning in Business Analytics & Data Science. Being a 65 year reputed AACSB Accredited institution puts it amongst the Top 5% of universities globally. Dallas itself is a fantastic location with 23 Fortune 500 company headquarters.

Universal Business School is ranked among the most innovative business schools in India. As a premier management college offering pioneering programs, entrepreneurial experiences at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, its pedagogic innovation and pioneering tie-ups with reputed international universities have made it one of the top BBA and MBA institutions in terms of alumni performance and industry demand.