A Unique Initiative To Set Up Training Center & Culinary Lab For Special-Needs Children

Bangalore: In a noble initiative, Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 and Bangalore North Round Table 25 have come forward to help Brindavan Education Trust set up a Culinary Lab. The total value of the project was Rs. 2,15,000. The expenses covered the installation of new sinks and ovens; expansion of the classroom by breaking a wall and creating a wider space; installation of a workstation in the middle of the classroom; etc. This will be a pre-vocational training centre where kids with learning disabilities will be trained in kitchen skills. This will, of course, aid them as a life skill in learning to be self-dependant and to value nutrition and cooking for themselves.

The founders of Brindavan Education Trust have a very simple mission: social justice. Social justice for special-needs children and the inclusion of special-needs individuals into mainstream society From learning difficulties to teaching coping skills, they are working very hard to create a more inclusive society and a more inclusive world. Brindavan is committed to creating employment opportunities for their kids by inviting various hospitality leaders to meet their kids and hire them. Brindavan has also found that the hospitality industry is very receptive to kids with learning disabilities, and this will help them with their employment abilities.

"Brindavan wants to prepare their special-needs kids for the real world and aid them in reaching their potential and achieving sustainable employment. We believe all children have the ability to learn. Brindavan offers specific goals and programmes for children to ensure successful skill training, school completion, and prevocational skill-building," says Brindavan co-founder Gayathri Krishna.

"Today we’ve all come together to create that step for their students," says Circler Shilpa Mithun, chairperson of BNLC14. The chief guests of the inauguration were Area 6 ACP Cr. Nidhi Somani, Area 6 ACM Tr. Sandesh Kumar and Area project convenor Tr. Vaibhav Arora as Guest of Honour.