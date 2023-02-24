Ulipsu Onboards 200+ Schools Across South India to Impart NEP-aligned Skilling Ecosystem

Bengaluru: Ulipsu, India’s first versatile and multipotential OTT like learning platform, is all set to make a landmark achievement by onboarding 300+ schools across India in the next 3 months. The brand has already onboarded 200+ schools across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

As per the new NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations, schools are required to provide a holistic skill development learning environment along with academics. Ulipsu promises to help the schools in this endeavour by offering a plug-and-play learning infrastructure.

Ulipsu offers a multi-potential learning opportunity for children from Class I-X by providing three major value proposition for schools:

Schools have a unique opportunity to introduce 15+ skills to all their students at an unbeatable cost and Ulipsu is the first edtech/learning solutions brand in India to make this possible

Schools can provide curated and safe digital tools to their students while eliminating the use of unsafe and uncurated platforms

Students can acquire multiple skills at an early age enabling them to be become a generation who are aware and well equipped to suit the changing dynamics of the world

All courses by Ulipsu are aligned as recommended by the NEP to aid holistic child development and support digital learning.

The integration of technology and a visually appealing interface makes learning super fun and captivating for children on Ulipsu. It enables children to learn the art of self-learning and self-assessment through interesting features such as:

● Versatile themes: 200+ courses covering 15+ skills (music, art & craft, yoga, STEM projects, coding, artificial intelligence, and many more) allowing children to learn as they wish to

● Gamified content: visually engrossing presentation to hold the attention span of children

● Expert curated courses & Master-classes

● Assignments/projects: Enables experiential learning

● Dashboards & Leaderboards: Tracks their progress

● Recognition: Positive reinforcement is achieved by rewarding the children with awards and certifications for completing courses

● Self-paced content: Pause, Play & Repeat as wish to

● Globally recognised certification

● Parent workshops

● Teacher workshops: skill-upgradation courses to suit changes in a fast moving learning environment

Announcing the new business development, Sumanth Prabhu, Co-Founder & CEO of Ulipsu, said, "Ulipsu was designed to engage students, foster their passions, and help them develop the skills they need to succeed in the future. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for the education sector. Our growth plans are aligned with the ever-changing trends of the learning market, and the positive results we have seen are a clear indication that we are on the right track. We would like to thank the educators and schools for their support, and we look forward to continuing to drive change in the education landscape."