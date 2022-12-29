UGC-NET December 2022: Registration Begins Today, Exams from February 2023

New Delhi: UGC-NET December 2022 will be conducted from February next year. UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exams from February 21 to March 10 next year.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said the application process has begun and candidates can fill the submission form by accessing the official website ugc.nta.nic.in. The candidates can submit their applications online from December 29 to January 17, 2023 until 5 pm.

The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test. The test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The medium of question paper shall be in English and Hindi only.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the exam schedule of the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) exam. The application process for CUET-PG is likely to begin in the second or third week of March next year.

Announcement on UGC-NET December 2022:

NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 29, 2022

The CUET will be conducted from June 1-10, 2023. CUET is conducted to enrol students into various UG programmes offered at all central universities.

Also Read: Telangana: Notification for 783 Group-II Posts Released, Check Details

(With IANS inputs)