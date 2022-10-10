UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card Out, Know How To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University of Grants Commission National Eligibility test (UGC NET) 2022 for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

All the candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET December 2021 can download the same from the official website.

"Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. They must read the instructions contained therein, carefully,' read the official notice.

Steps To Download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card:

Step: 1- Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step: 2 - On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)

Step: 3 - Enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth and security pin

Step: 4 - Click on the login

Step: 5 - Your UGC NET December Admit Card 2022 will be displayed

Step: 6 - Download it and take the printout of it for future use

