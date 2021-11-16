UGC NET Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link
The National Testing Agency's UGC NET admit cards are now available for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles (NTA).
The admit cards for the November 20 and 21 exams have been made available.
UGC NET Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles (NET). The admit cards for the tests on November 20 and 21 have been released. Candidates who must appear in the examinations should go to the website to get their admit cards.
The UGC-NET exams for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, and 5.
According to the official announcement, admit cards are only available for the November 20th and 21st, 2021 exams.
UGC Net admit cards may be downloaded directly from this link.
How To Download The UGC Net, Admit Card:
- This link is the official website of the UGC NET NTA.
- "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles" is the link to click.
- Please provide your application number, date of birth, and security code.
- On the screen, the admit card will appear.
- Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.