UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Out- Check Link To Download Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited UGC NET 2022 admit card today. The admit cards are released for the applicants in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

All the candidates can download the admit card on the official website ugcnet. nta. nic. in. As of now, the admit cards are released for the exam which will be held on July 9, 2022.

NTA will conduct exams for Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates can download the admit card using their enrolment number and date of birth from the website.

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

Step: 1- Log on to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step: 2- On the homepage, click on, "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (Exam Date 9 July)"

Step: 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step: 4- Click on submit

Step: 5- Your UGC NET 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step: 6- Download it and take the printout of the same.