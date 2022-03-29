UGC Introduces New UG & PG Degree Courses, MCA Reduced To Two Years

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released a list of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree courses. The main part is that the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course duration has been reduced from 3 to 2 years and the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) has been increased from four to four and half years.

Courses have been added to various streams including Engineering/Technology, Medicine, Surgery and Sports. UGC has announced that new degree courses are Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Sports Management, Masters of Sports Management, Bachelor of Sowa-Rigpa Medicine and Surgery.

UGC has clarified that any degree which cannot be seen in the notification and its subsequent amendment will be rendered as unrecognised. The list of UGC approved new courses have been mentioned below.

Check the list of UGC approved new degree courses:

Medicine And Surgery

Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS)

UGC is launching a new Bachelor of Sova Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS) course for students who want to enter the medical field after passing Class XII. The duration of this course is five and a half years. This BSRMS course is offered in the fields of Medicine, Surgery, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Health Allied Sciences, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Nursing etc.

Engineering/ Technology /Architecture/ Design

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B FTech)

Master of Fashion Technology (M FTech)

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD)

Master of Urban Design (MUD)

Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)

Masters of Sports Management (MSM)

Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)

Master of Sports Science (MSS)

MCA duration reduced to two years

