UG Admissions To Augustana University For Fall 2022 With Scholarships Worth Up To USD 1 Lakh

Augustana University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ranked in the Top 10 in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report 2022 and second in the Nation for Post-Graduate Employment by Zippia (a recruitment firm), has announced scholarships of up to USD 25,000 per year for undergraduate programmes beginning in the fall of 2022 across a wide range of programmes on offer.

Why launch in India? Ben Iverson, Director of International Programmes & Enrolment at Augustana University, said, "Even amid the pandemic, we've seen growth in applicants from South Asia and know that interest in studying in the U.S. will continue to grow as the world emerges from (or learns to deal with) COVID. We continue to be impressed by our Indian students' academic preparation and academic achievement on campus, as well as their contributions to our campus community. It seems that now is a wise time to invest, and we look forward to welcoming even more Indian students to our friendly, safe, and academically rigorous campus in the near future."

Augustana offers several undergraduate programmes that are popular in India, including computer science and software engineering, data science, many fields in business, and the hard sciences, among other aspects of learning. Blended with a liberal arts approach, the university ensures that students have the excellent critical thinking, communication, and interpersonal skills to go alongside their technical skills.

Elaborating on the number of international students already enrolled for Spring 2022, Iverson said, "For Spring 2022, approximately 150 international students from 50 countries will attend Augustana. Of those, about 5% will be Indians."

AU was ranked in Forbes' listing (650 colleges in the US) of "America's Top Colleges 2017." Among schools in the Midwest, Augustana was at No. 98. Other highlights include its 97% placement rate for 2020 graduates employed in their major or chosen field; it is ranked as the best regional university (in the Top 10) in the Midwest (U.S. News & World Report); and being quality-driven, the student-to-teacher ratio in Augustana University classrooms is 12:1.

Who Can Apply?

Scholarships worth up to USD 100,000 over four years of study are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue undergraduate studies in areas including business, computer sciences, physics, maths, accounting, etc. According to the institution, applicants must have an SAT English score of 500 or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 6.0, and submit an essay to be considered for the minimum USD 15000 scholarship. The scholarship could go up to USD 25000 with a band 7.0 in IELTS and an average score of at least 75% in classes 10 and 12.

Important Dates to Remember

Admissions Open: For Fall 2022

Last Date to Apply: 1st June 2022