Two MANUU films Selected for International Science Film Festival

Hyderabad: Two films produced by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Instructional Media Centre (IMC) have been selected for the International Science Film Festival 2021.

According to Mr Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC, the film "Transforming India: A Documentary of Bio-Fertilizers" is directed by Mr M. Mohammad Ghouse, and Mr Obaidullah Raihan is the director of the second film, "Kachre se Tawanayi: Energy from Waste" The films in the top 15 films received from around the world have been shortlisted by Vigyan Prasar, Dept. of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Before this selection, the film "Transforming India" was also on the list of national selections at the 5th National Film Festival organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the IMC team and said that the fruits gained were indeed a result of the hard work of the centre.

Mr Rizwan Ahamd, elated with the achievement, thanked Vigyan Prasar for recognising the efforts of the dedicated team of the media centre. He added that this surely put the centre and MANUU on the global map.

The Media Centre’s recently launched four digital initiatives—Urdu Nama, E-content platform, Shaheen-e-Urdu and Educational News Bulletin—are fast gaining popularity among Urdu lovers on social media platforms.