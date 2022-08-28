The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for the recruitment of vacant 181 posts in the women development and child welfare department. The submission of the online application starts on 9 September 2022. The last date and time for submission of online applications is up to 5 pm on September 29. The payment of the fee will be accepted up to 5 pm of last date for submission. Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The examination is likely to be held in the month of December 2022 and the Commission reserves the right to conduct the examination either through Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR Based examination of objective type. The exact date for the above examination will be announced later.

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration. The candidates who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR and can fill the application. The candidates should possess minimum of 18 years and maximum of 44 years. For more details, the candidates can visit the official TSPSC website.

