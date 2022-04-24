TSPSC Notification 2022 For Group 1 Cadre Posts Tomorrow

By Shyamala Tulasi

The long-awaited Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) notification for Group 1 posts in Telangana is going to end soon. TSPC is likely to issue a notification for Group-I cadre posts on Monday. The Commission met on Saturday and made all arrangements for issuing the notification.

This is going to be the first Group 1 notification after the formation of Telangana in 2014. Group 1 notification was last released in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2011. However, the whole selection took a long time to complete till 2017, due to legal complications.

Earlier there were three stages of the recruitment process- the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the Interview. The interview for Group I carried 100 marks while the interview for Group II carried 75 marks. To ensure a bias-free and transparent free selection process, the state government has recently removed the interview process from Group 1 selection process.

The State government has already permitted recruitment to 503 Group-I posts in 19 different departments.

Of the total, 121 are for Mandal Parishad Development Officer posts, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers posts.

