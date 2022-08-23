TSPSC Job Notification to Fill Vacancies in Forest College and Research Institute Mulugu

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released notification for 27 vacancies in Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu.

Interested candidates can apply online on its official website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

The submission of online applications starts on September 6 and ends on 27. To submit the bounded booklets by registered post/in-person is from September 6 to 30.

The vacancies are for two professors, four Associate Professors and 21 Assistant professors.

For further information visit the official website.

