The online applications for Group 4 vacancies had begun on December 30. The candidates can apply for Group 4 exam till January 30. As of now, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received 2,48,955 applications.

The candidates who wish to apply for Group 4 exam should visit TSPSC official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

