TSPSC Group-1 Mains Exam 2022 Guide: Syllabus And Pattern

By Shyamala Tulasi

Telangana graduates heaved a sigh of relief after the State government released notifications for numerous government posts after many years.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released notifications for recruitment in various examinations which includes Group 1.

Every graduate from any recognized university is eligible to take this exam. The TSPSC Group-1 syllabus and exam pattern for the year 2022 will be released through official notification only.

But before preparing for any exam, the first thing one should know is the syllabus and pattern of the paper and how to go about preparation.

The pattern of examinations for TSPSC Group-1

Aspirants applying for the posts of TSPSC Group-1 Posts will be selected based on the following stages:

-Preliminary Examination

-Mains Examination

-Interview

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern

General English, General Essay, History, Culture, and Geography, Indian society, constitution and Governance, Economy Development, Science & Technology and Data Interpretation, Telangana Movement, and State Formation are the subjects that will be in Group 1 exam for numerous categories.

TSPSC Group-1 Syllabus 2022 includes various topics which are given below.

Syllabus for General Essay

Contemporary Social Issues and Social Problems

Issues of Economic Growth and Justice

Dynamics of Indian Politics

Historical and Cultural Heritage of India

Developments in Science and Technology

Education and Human Resource Development

Syllabus for History, Culture, and Geography

History and Culture of India, with special reference to

Modern Period (1757 to 1947A.D)

History and Cultural Heritage of Telangana

Geography of India and Telangana

Syllabus Pdf for Indian Society, Constitution, and Governance

Indian Society, Structure, Issues and Social Movements

Constitution of India

Governance

Syllabus for Economy & Development

Indian Economy and Development

Telangana Economy

Development and Environmental Problems

Syllabus for Science & Technology and Data Interpretation

The role and impact of Science and Technology

Modern Trends in the application of knowledge of Science

Data Interpretation and Problem Solving

Syllabus for Telangana Movement and State Formation

The idea of Telangana (1948-1970)

Mobilisation phase (1971-1990)

Towards Formation of Telangana State (1991-2014).

After downloading the syllabus one should start making plans for preparation. Write a timetable and plan accordingly for every subject.

All the best!

