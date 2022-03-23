TSPSC Group-1 Mains Exam 2022 Guide: Syllabus And Pattern
By Shyamala Tulasi
Telangana graduates heaved a sigh of relief after the State government released notifications for numerous government posts after many years.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released notifications for recruitment in various examinations which includes Group 1.
Every graduate from any recognized university is eligible to take this exam. The TSPSC Group-1 syllabus and exam pattern for the year 2022 will be released through official notification only.
But before preparing for any exam, the first thing one should know is the syllabus and pattern of the paper and how to go about preparation.
The pattern of examinations for TSPSC Group-1
Aspirants applying for the posts of TSPSC Group-1 Posts will be selected based on the following stages:
-Preliminary Examination
-Mains Examination
-Interview
TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern
TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern
General English, General Essay, History, Culture, and Geography, Indian society, constitution and Governance, Economy Development, Science & Technology and Data Interpretation, Telangana Movement, and State Formation are the subjects that will be in Group 1 exam for numerous categories.
TSPSC Group-1 Syllabus 2022 includes various topics which are given below.
Syllabus for General Essay
- Contemporary Social Issues and Social Problems
- Issues of Economic Growth and Justice
- Dynamics of Indian Politics
- Historical and Cultural Heritage of India
- Developments in Science and Technology
- Education and Human Resource Development
Syllabus for History, Culture, and Geography
- History and Culture of India, with special reference to
- Modern Period (1757 to 1947A.D)
- History and Cultural Heritage of Telangana
- Geography of India and Telangana
Syllabus Pdf for Indian Society, Constitution, and Governance
- Indian Society, Structure, Issues and Social Movements
- Constitution of India
- Governance
Syllabus for Economy & Development
- Indian Economy and Development
- Telangana Economy
- Development and Environmental Problems
Syllabus for Science & Technology and Data Interpretation
- The role and impact of Science and Technology
- Modern Trends in the application of knowledge of Science
- Data Interpretation and Problem Solving
Syllabus for Telangana Movement and State Formation
- The idea of Telangana (1948-1970)
- Mobilisation phase (1971-1990)
- Towards Formation of Telangana State (1991-2014).
After downloading the syllabus one should start making plans for preparation. Write a timetable and plan accordingly for every subject.
All the best!
