TSPOLYCET 2022 Counselling Dates Released; Check Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana Technical Education Department has released the POLYCET-2022 counselling schedule on Wednesday. The first phase of the counselling will commence from July 18.

According to the schedule, the students who qualified in TS POLYCET-2022 can book a slot for certificate verification between July 18 to July 20. The certificate verification for the candidates is from July 20 to 23. After the certificate verification, the students can exercise web options between July 20 and July 25. The allotment of the seats will be on July 27 and the students can pay the fee and self report to the allotted colleges online between July 27 and 31.

The final phase of the counselling will begin from August 1. The candidates can register and book a slot for certificate verification on August 2. Students can exercise web options from August 1 to 3 and seat allotment will be on August 6. Candidates should pay the fee and self-report through the website between August 6 and 10.

The spot admissions guidelines for admissions to government and private unaided colleges will be announced on August 8. A detailed notification will be made available on the official website.

