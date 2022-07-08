TSIC Calls Out Innovators Across The State for Intinta Innovator Exhibitions

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has announced applications for Innovators from 33 districts of the state as a part of its state-level annual exhibition ‘Intinta Innovator’ (Innovator in every household).

The exhibition will be held as a part of District level Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

#ఇంటింటాinnovator (Innovator in every household) Exhibition is back!



Calling innovators from 33 districts of #telangana to showcase your innovations to your District Administration this #IndependenceDay2022#WhatsApp your innovation details NOW at 9100678543@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/T0h81K6a1f — Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) (@teamTSIC) July 7, 2022

Interested candidates can send in the details of their innovation through WhatsApp at 9100678543.

The details should include a description of the innovation in about six lines, a two-minute video and four pictures of the innovation, the innovator's name, age, occupation, and village and district name.

The applications will be accepted from students, start-ups, micro, and small enterprises.

The last date to send the applications is August 5.

