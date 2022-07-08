TSIC Calls Out Innovators Across The State for Intinta Innovator Exhibitions

Jul 08, 2022, 16:10 IST
TSIC Calls Out Innovators Across The State for Intinta Innovator Exhibitions - Sakshi Post

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has announced applications for Innovators from 33 districts of the state as a part of its state-level annual exhibition ‘Intinta Innovator’ (Innovator in every household).

The exhibition will be held as a part of District level Independence Day celebrations on August 15. 

Interested candidates can send in the details of their innovation through WhatsApp at 9100678543.

 The details should include a description of the innovation in about six lines, a two-minute video and four pictures of the innovation, the innovator's name, age, occupation, and village and district name.

The applications will be accepted from students, start-ups, micro, and small enterprises. 

The last date to send the applications is August 5.

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Link And Date


Read More:

Tags: 
TSIC
Telangana
Hyderabad
Advertisement
Back to Top